M. Night Shyamalan is about to release a sequel to not one, but two of his films. Glass will conclude the story first begun in Unbreakable, and then (secretly) continued with Split. And he’s making sure he covers all his bases. To properly connect Unbreakable to Split, Shyamalan has cut unused Unbreakable deleted scenes into Glass. He also clarified the timeline of just when Glass takes place.

Ready for the M. Night Shyamalan Cinematic Universe? It all comes together next week with Glass. Speaking with Fandango (via Syfy), Shyamalan dropped some characteristically vague hints about the upcoming film starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy. “I don’t want to give too much away but you do see moments of the original Unbreakable,” the filmmaker said. “Scenes you didn’t get to see.”

The Unbreakable home video release came loaded with several deleted scenes, although most of them are backstory and little character moments. One involves a scene showing Elijah, Samuel L. Jackson’s character, as a seven year old. In Unbreakable, Elijah has Type I osteogenesis imperfecta, which makes his bones very easy to break. In an attempt to have fun, Elijah boards an amusement park ride while wrapping his body in stuffed animals. The stuffed animals don’t provide enough protection, and he ends up breaking his bones. There are also more scenes of Bruce Willis’ character David Dunn testing his super-strength, and some scenes with him and his son, played by Spencer Treat Clark. Clark appears in Glass as well.

Now, it’s worth noting that Shyamalan’s comment about using scenes we “didn’t get to see” might imply the footage he’s using in Glass might not be a previously-released deleted scene at all. Perhaps there are moments cut from Unbreakable that didn’t make the special features section of any home video release, and we’re all in for a new surprise or two. This is all just speculation, and we’ll know for sure next week.

In the same interview, Shyamalan also divulges the official timeline of the trilogy. Even though Unbreakable hit theaters 19 years ago in 2000, Glass takes place 15 or 16 years after the events of that film. At the same time, Glass will also be taking place only two or three weeks after the events of Split.

Glass opens January 18, 2019.