A new year brings new movies to our screens, and even more to leave our streaming services. Now that January is over with, and our resolutions are starting to wane, Netflix is remind you of those movies sitting on your watch list that you’ve been meaning to get to. In February, several great titles leave the service. So if you’ve been keeping these movies in your watch list, it’s best you jump on them now. Here are the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in February 2020.

District 9

Neill Blomkamp’s debut feature made waves when it hit theaters in 2009, earning the filmmaker raves as an exciting new sci-fi auteur. While he hasn’t quite lived up to that praise, District 9 remains as thrilling and smart as it did more than a decade ago. Set in a sci-fi world where aliens called Prawns have landed on Earth and been relocated to a slum called District 9, Sharlto Copley stars as a bumbling bureaucrat who contracts a mysterious virus that begins to alter his DNA — and must turn to the very aliens that his government are trying to repress. The film’s low-budget documentary approach and its strong apartheid metaphor maintains District 9‘s urgent relevancy.

Lincoln

Daniel Day-Lewis turns in a transformative performance as the 16th president of the United States in a biopic that could easily be a snooze, but one that director Steven Spielberg turns into a warm and authentic peek into Abraham Lincoln’s life. Smartly eschewing the typical biopic approach of telling a historical figure’s entire life with a reverent tone, Lincoln instead shows a few days in the president’s life as the Civil War nears its end. The result is a sincere and disarmingly funny portrait of the human behind the hero.

Trainspotting

Choose life, or choose watching Trainspotting one last time before it leaves Netflix. Danny Boyle‘s dark, dazzling, and harrowing crime film crackles with electricity and grime in equal measure in its tale of a group of heroin addicts in an economically depressed area of Edinburgh. Ewan McGregor has never been better than as the perpetually self-destructive Renton, who cannot cut ties with his even more destructive group of friends, particularly the terrifying Robert Carlyle as the loose canon Begbie.

The Matrix

Was there a sci-fi movie that left more of a mark on sci-fi in the past two decades than The Matrix? The Wachowski‘s landmark sci-fi franchise will be making a return soon with the long-awaited The Matrix 4, so use the chance to watch the first three films before they leave Netflix. The Matrix follows Keanu Reeves‘ hacker Neo as he discovers that humanity has been enslaved by machines in a simulated reality to harvest their bioelectric power, and is recruited as part of a revolution against the machines. The Matrix remains as visionary and groundbreaking as ever, and its game-changing visual effects still stand the test of time.

Up in the Air

Jason Reitman‘s Oscar-nominated Up in the Air is a melancholic and effortlessly funny portrait of a man with no anchor, anchored by an excellent performance by George Clooney. Clooney stars as a corporate “downsizer” who travels the country firing people for a living, whose comfortable life living in hotels is shaken up by the appearance of an ambitious employee played by Anna Kendrick and a fellow frequent flyer played by Vera Farmiga with whom he strikes up his first real connection. Reitman and Sheldon Turner’s poignant script and Reitman’s casual and breezy direction lends to the film’s timelessness, especially in the film’s prescient depiction of technological isolation and mass unemployment.