Kirsten Dunst’s new series On Becoming a God in Central Florida debuts on Showtime on August 25, but before that, Showtime has put the first two episodes up for free to get people hooked. Here’s the official synopsis:

The show follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum-wage water park employee who lies, schemes and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — the cultish, flag-waving, multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place, run by the powerful Obie Garbeau II (Ted Levine). Determined to make a better life for herself, Krystal dives deep into FAM and develops a tangled relationship with FAM’s most loyal and fanatical follower Cody (Théodore Pellerin), until her business begins to affect those closest to her, including Ernie (Mel Rodriguez), her affable water-park boss, and his FAM-skeptic wife Bets (Beth Ditto).

Stephen Amell, the star of all eight seasons of The CW’s superhero drama Arrow, has found his next TV gig. He’ll star in Heels, a show set in the world of small-town independent wrestling. Amell plays Jack Spade, a villain (or “heel”) in the wrestling ring, but a driven, hard-working family man vying with his brother over their father’s legacy. Sounds like a nice character to chew on, and it’ll be interesting to see what percentage of his Arrow fans follow him over to Starz for this show.

AMC and ITV have ordered a three-part limited series called Quiz, which focuses on the 2001 cheating scandal involving the mega-hit game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The real story is fascinating, but I won’t spoil it if you don’t know it off the top of your head – the show should tell you everything you need to know. Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford will star, and Stephen Frears (High Fidelity) is directing.

Talk show host James Corden has extended his contract to host The Late Late Show through 2022.

Nick Kroll‘s Big Mouth season 3 will hit Netflix on October 4, 2019.

You may not know his name, but Damon Herriman is having a moment. The actor played Charles Manson in both Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Mindhunter season 2, and now he’s joining the cast of Barry Jenkins‘ upcoming Amazon series The Underground Railroad in a recurring role.

And in case you’re a reality TV fan and somehow haven’t heard yet, this morning, it was announced that former Trump mouthpiece Sean Spicer has been added to the cast of this season’s Dancing with the Stars. Fun. That’s a real bummer for everyone else involved, including James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, former NFL star Ray Lewis, NBA veteran Lamar Odom, and Kenan & Kel‘s Kel Mitchell.