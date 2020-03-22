In this edition of TV Bits:

Queer Eye renewed for season 6.

Meet the new Baby-Sitters Club.

Great British Bake Off adds Matt Lucas as co-host.

Check out a featurette from The Plot Against America.

Watch the trailer for Insecure season 4.

Westworld creators want at least one more season.

Ava DuVernay’s DMZ pilot has wrapped.

You want more Queer Eye? You’ve got it. Netflix just gave the popular show a sixth season. Per Variety, the sixth season will take the fab five to “Austin, TX where they will scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.” The first two seasons were set in Georgia, while two other seasons were set in Missouri and an upcoming season is set in Philadelphia.

Above you can see the first look at Netflix’s new The Baby-Sitters Club series. The cast includes Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Xochitl Gomez (Dawn Schafer), Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas- Brewer), and Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer). The show “follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged.”

The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show, as we’re forced to call it here in the states) is getting a new co-host. Sandi Toksvig announced she was leaving the series in January, and now comedian Matt Lucas is set to take her place. Lucas’ career includes Little Brittan, Bridesmaids, Paddington, and more. He’ll be co-hosting with Noel Fielding. I have nothing to really add to this story except to beg Netflix to make more Bake Off episodes available immediately, because we could sure use them right about now.

The Plot Against America just started airing on HBO, and I highly recommend it – although I will say it’s difficult to watch, especially at this current moment, where it feels like the entire world is caving in on itself. This featurette above delves into the political landscape of the show, which is set in an alternate 1940 where Charles Lindbergh beats Franklin D. Roosevelt to become the President of the United States.

Insecure is coming back for an all-new season on April 12. This fourth season “follows the main characters in the aftermath of the decisions they made in the last season. Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about, Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time, Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and we see the effect of Tiffany’s new baby on the dynamic of the friend group. Along the way, we’ll see these characters evaluating relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.”

Westworld season 3 just launched – but how much longer will the show run? If creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have their way, there will be at least one more season. The duo recently signed a deal with Amazon, leaving behind their deal with Warners and HBO. Speaking with Variety, the team said they want to make one more Westworld season – which seems to heavily imply that season 4 will either be the final season of the show, or at least the last season Joy and Nolan work on. Honestly, ending the show at season 4 probably isn’t a bad idea at this point – but we shall see.

That’s a wrap. Thanks to the mighty crew and cast of #DMZ, led by the magnificent @RosarioDawson. Had an absolute blast! pic.twitter.com/AQcsLFN0n0 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 16, 2020

As you can see above, that’s a wrap on DMZ, a new pilot directed by Ava DuVernay for HBO Max. Based on the comic series of the same name, “The series is set in New York City, sometime in the near future and in the midst of a civil war that has turned the island of Manhattan into a demilitarized zone.” Rosario Dawson is starring in the pilot, which will presumably turn into a full-blown HBO Max series soon.