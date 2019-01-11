The Turtles All the Way Down movie has found its director. Hannah Marks will helm the John Green adaptation, making the 25-year-old one of the youngest female studio directors in movie history. The Turtles All the Way Down story centers on a 16-year-old-girl with OCD tracking the mystery of a fugitive billionaire. This is the third of Green’s books to get a feature adaptation, following The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.

Hannah Marks will become one of the youngest female studio directors ever (according to Variety) by tackling John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down for Fox 2000. Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker wrote the script. Here’s the book’s synopsis:

Sixteen-year-old Aza never intended to pursue the mystery of fugitive billionaire Russell Pickett, but there’s a hundred-thousand-dollar reward at stake and her Best and Most Fearless Friend, Daisy, is eager to investigate. So together, they navigate the short distance and broad divides that separate them from Russell Pickett’s son, Davis. Aza is trying. She is trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, a good student, and maybe even a good detective, while also living within the ever-tightening spiral of her own thoughts.

Yep, sounds like a John Green novel. “This is my first attempt to write directly about the kind of mental illness that has affected my life since childhood,” Green said of the book, “so while the story is fictional, it is also quite personal.”

In an interview with Time, Green said:

“I wanted to write a detective story about a detective whose brain disorder is unhelpful. Because there’s so many detective stories about obsessive people who are brilliant detectives because of their obsessiveness and my experience with obsessiveness has been more or less the complete opposite. I wanted to write a detective story where the plot keeps getting interrupted by this person’s inability to live in the world in the way that she wants to.”

Turtles All the Way Down joins the ranks of other Green adaptations The fault in Our Stars, which people liked, and Paper Towns, which people did not like. Green’s Looking For Alaska is also being turned into a miniseries. Green will produce the Turtles All the Way Down movie along with Isaac Klausner and Marty Bowen, who produced The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns as well.

Director Hannah Marks is also an actress who appeared on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, the horror anthology film Southbound, and The Amazing Spider-Man. She co-directed After Everything, and will also helm the comedy The Swimsuit Issue.