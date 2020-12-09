Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are going to play brothers in a new Netflix limited series loosely based on Hart’s career. Hart and Snipes are set to headline True Story, a fictional Netflix limited series in which Hart will play a version of himself who faces “a matter of life and death” during a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Deadline reports that Hart and Snipes are set to star in True Story, a Netflix limited series written and executive produced by Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman and produced by Hart’s HartBeat Production. Hart also executive produces the eight-episode series, which will mark his TV drama debut — the comedian’s latest foray into dramatic territory after starring in the 2017 film The Upside.

The comedian will play a version of himself in the scripted drama, which centers on Hart’s character Kid and Kid’s older brother Carlton, played by Snipes. It’s loosely inspired by Hart’s own childhood in Philadelphia with an older brother who was in and out of jail. Hart made his standup debut in his hometown before moving away.

Here is the logline for True Story:

A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart said. “I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.”

“Kevin Hart’s career is one defined by courageous creative risks and Wesley Snipes is a legendary talent – together they are truly a dream team,” Newman said. “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with these two. As always, I am grateful to Netflix for their continued support, as well as to Charles Murray, Stephen Williams, and Hanelle Culpepper for their creative partnership.”

It seems that Hart has an eye on making a pivot to dramatic actor, which will especially earn notice in a project that is semi-autobiographical. While The Upside wasn’t well-received, Hart was at least praised for his performance alongside co-star Bryan Cranston, so it wouldn’t be a far cry for him to do well playing a dramatized version of himself. Snipes is an exciting addition too, with the actor taking few roles outside of cameos and ensemble films lately.

Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first four episodes. Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes. Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) also executive produces and serves as showrunner.