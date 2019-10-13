Howdy, y’all. It’s time for us to kick the dust off our spurs and lasso ourselves another trailer round-up. So hitch your horse to the hitching post, tip your ten-gallon hat back on your head, and do other cowboy-themed stuff to make this lengthy analogy work. Below you’ll see trailers for Judy and Punch, Mickey and the Bear, Prank Encounters, and Rattlesnake.

Judy and Punch

Mia Wasikowska and Damon Herriman, aka the guy who played Charles Manson twice this year, star in Judy and Punch, a new film from writer-director Mirrah Foulkes. Described as a “darkly comic and epic female-driven revenge story”, Judy and Punch follows two puppeteers trying to “resurrect their marionette show. The show is a hit due to Judy’s superior puppeteering, but Punch’s driving ambition and penchant for whiskey lead to an inevitable tragedy that Judy must avenge.” Punch and Judy shows, for those who are unaware, are a real thing, involving two puppets that beat the shit out of each other. And now they have an origin story! Judy and Punch opens on November 21, 2019.

Mickey and the Bear

Mickey and the Bear almost sounds like a companion piece to Leave No Trace – the story of a daughter struggling to live with her troubled veteran father. In the film, “headstrong teenager Mickey Peck (Camila Morrone) is doing what she can to keep her single, veteran father (James Badge Dale) afloat, navigating his mercurial moods, opioid addiction, and grief over the loss of his wife. Secretly, Mickey fantasizes of going to college on the west coast and finally living life on her own terms. When Hank’s controlling, jealous behavior turns destructive, Mickey must decide between familial obligation and personal fulfillment as she puts everything on the line to claim her own independence.” Mickey and the Bear opens November 29, 2019.

Prank Encounters

I’ve never been a big fan of pranks and prank-based shows. They just seem too mean-spirited to me, and I don’t find them particularly amusing. “I was lying to you about something! As a joke!” Wow, hilarious! But other people dig this sort of thing, so Netflix went ahead and gave Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo his own prank show called Prank Encounters. Based on this trailer, the series looks a bit like Scare Tactics, in which the pranks have supernatural elements to them. Here’s the synopsis:

This October, don’t go outside, don’t open the door, and don’t trust anyone… especially Gaten Matarazzo! Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised. Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and fear meets funny when their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises.

Prank Encounters arrives October 25, 2019.

Rattlesnake

Zak Hilditch, who helmed the Stephen King adaptation 1922, returns to Netflix with Rattlesnake. In the movie, “Katrina (Carmen Ejogo) is a single mother driving cross country to start a new life with her young daughter Clara (Apollonia Pratt) when their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. As Katrina changes the tire, Clara wanders off the desert road and is bitten by a venomous rattlesnake. Desperate to save her daughter’s life, Katrina accepts the help of a mysterious woman, but after she miraculously heals Clara, Katrina is asked to repay the good deed by killing a stranger in exchange for the life saved. Without time to lose, she must wrestle with the morality of who deserves to live and who should die, before her daughter’s life is once again put in peril at sundown.”

This plot sounds wild, almost as if someone wrote a script about the snake thing, and then someone said: “Not weird enough. Throw in some other crazy stuff too!” Rattlesnake hits Netflix on October 25, 2019.