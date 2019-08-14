Whenever smaller film trailers slip through the cracks, we try to give them a spotlight with a trailer round-up. Below you’ll see trailers for a horror-comedy, a new documentary, a creepy thriller, and a war drama from the fine folks at A24.

Satanic Panic

I saw Satanic Panic at the Overlook Film Festival this year, and let’s just say I was unimpressed. But that’s me! You might enjoy this horror-comedy, which I’ll admit has the germ of a great idea buried under several issues. In Satanic Panic, “Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact.” Satanic Panic hits Theaters, VOD & Digital HD September 6.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

The new documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown tells “the remarkable story of the legendary Motown Records is told through new and exclusive interviews with the label’s visionary founder, Berry Gordy, and many of its superstar artists and creative figures, as well as rare performances and behind-the-scenes footage unearthed from Motown’s vaults and Gordy’s personal archives.” The doc, which is set to premiere on Showtime on August 24, features interviews with Jamie Foxx, John Legend and more.

The Dark Red

The Dark Red looks pretty damn wild. In this horror film, “Sybil is being held against her will in a psychiatric ward because her claims are extreme. She says her newborn baby was kidnapped by a secret society to harvest its supernatural blood. She says the ancient bloodline has great powers – it lets you hear other people’s thoughts. And she begs the doctors to let her go so she can rescue her child from the cult’s dungeons. Is she telling the truth, or is it just mere delusion?” It looks plenty weird and disturbing, and I’m here for it. Look for it sometime in 2020.

The Kill Team

A24 has a slew of high-profile projects. Then they have titles like The Kill Team, a war drama with very muted hype. In The Kil Time, “Andrew Briggman (Nat Wolff), a young soldier in the US invasion of Afghanistan, witnesses other recruits killing innocent civilians under the direction of a sadistic leader, Sergeant Deeks (Alexander Skarsgård), [and] considers reporting them to higher-ups — but the heavily-armed, increasingly violent platoon becomes suspicious that someone in their ranks has turned on them, and Andrew begins to fear that he’ll be the next target.” This is a fairly intense trailer, so you might want to keep this one on your radar. The Kill Team arrives October 25, 2019.