Let us round up some trailers, shall we? Rather than give these titles their own individual posts, we decided to wrangle them together in one spot. Why? Because they were lonely, and everyone needs a friend. That’s why. Below you’ll see trailers for a Beastie Boys documentary, the indie curiosity Swallow, a new Ghost in the Shell anime, yet another SpongeBob film, and a thriller called Blood on Her Name.

Swallow

Swallow is bound to garner some attention. Dig the synopsis: “On the surface, Hunter (Haley Bennett) appears to have it all. A newly pregnant housewife, she seems content to spend her time tending to an immaculate home and doting on her Ken-doll husband, Richie (Austin Stowell). However, as the pressure to meet her controlling in-laws and husband’s rigid expectations mounts, cracks begin to appear in her carefully created facade. Hunter develops a dangerous habit, and a dark secret from her past seeps out in the form of a disorder called pica – a condition that has her compulsively swallowing inedible, and oftentimes life-threatening, objects.”

I mean, how can you not want to watch that? The film, which was directed by Carlo Mirabella-Davis and stars Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O’Hare & Elizabeth Marvel, has been picking up good buzz on the festival circuit. You can finally catch it when it opens in theaters and on VOD March 6.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045

Netflix has a new anime series, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, arriving this April. I know nothing about anime, or Ghost in the Shell, but I know many, many people will go gaga over this news, and this trailer. Here’s the synopsis: “In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic “Sustainable War.” Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of “Post-Human,” a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.”

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is streaming worldwide April 2020, Only on Netflix.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run

I don’t know who is still clamoring for more SpongeBob movies, but here’s a new one. And SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run is “the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event,” so it has that going for it. In Sponge on the Run, “After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.” In addition to the usual cast of characters, the movie also features appearances from Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, and Snoop Dogg. Look for it on May 22, 2020.

Blood on Her Name

In Blood on Her Name, “A woman’s decision to cover up an accidental killing spirals out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family.” But if that one-sentence summary doesn’t do it for you, here’s a longer synopsis:

The dead body lies at her feet, its blood still draining onto the floor… It was an accident, borne out of self defense, but its discovery could have devastating consequences for local garage owner Leigh Tiller (Bethany Anne Lind) and her son. In a panic, Leigh decides to conceal the crime, cleaning the bloody scene and scrambling to dispose of the body. But can she actually disappear a man from the earth— from his family— leaving them forever wondering? As Leigh is torn between her primal instincts and tortured conscience she struggles to keep her sins hidden from her estranged father– a cop with a long history of moral compromise (Will Patton)– and from the keen-eyed girlfriend of the deceased (Elisabeth Rohm). Blood On Her Name is a character-driven thriller that explores questions of guilt, moral identity, and the irrevocability of choices in the direst circumstances.

The film, which was directed by Matthew Pope, arrives in theaters and on VOD on February 28.