We’re just a few days into 2019 and I’m already falling behind on my most important New Years resolution, which is to provide /Film readers with every single trailer that comes out the second it hits the internet. But this batch of film and TV trailers has already convinced me that I’ve once again bitten off more than I can chew. Thankfully, our trailer round-up is the perfect way to correct my over-eager resolution. Below, check out the trailers for White Dragon, Hotel Mumbai, Lorena, Little, Holiday, and Ask Dr. Ruth.

White Dragon

This Amazon series has a premise we’ve seen tons of times before – a married man discovers his spouse wasn’t who she appeared – and while it boasts some impressive-looking shots, this trailer doesn’t do enough to completely hook me. I don’t recognize any of the actors in it and I’m willing to give it a shot to see if they turn out to be great, but my first impression is that this show needs some major star power, or a least a recognizable name like Martin Freeman, to stand out. We’ll see how it does when it hits Amazon Prime Video on February 8, 2019.

Little

Oh, wow. I didn’t know they were making movies like this anymore, but here comes Little to prove me wrong. Here’s a film where a child casts a spell (?!) on a grown woman who wakes up to be a younger version of herself – and yes, it looks just as wacky as that premise would imply. There’s a Ja Rule song, a supporting turn from Rachel Dratch, starring roles for Issa Rae and Regina Hall, a kid getting spanked in what appears to be a junior high school parking lot…this movie has everything. Little hits theaters on April 12, 2019.

Ask Dr. Ruth

If you don’t know who Dr. Ruth is, ask your parents (or better yet, avoid a weird conversation and Google her yourself). This doc tracks her career as America’s beloved sex educator while also pulling back the curtain and examining her past and how she became a lightning rod figure for controversy. Ask Dr. Ruth is debuting at this month’s Sundance Film Festival before making its way to Hulu later this year.

Hotel Mumbai

It may be too late, but I’d actually recommend not watching this trailer because it seems to give away several big moments from its story. This nightmarish, based-on-a-true-story tale stars Dev Patel and Armie Hammer as two totally different types of people who happen to be caught inside a hotel during a terrorist attack. Hotel Mumbai hits theaters in March 2019.

Lorena

Recent years have seen re-examinations of high-profile court cases from the 1980s and ’90s with Tonya Harding and O.J. Simpson getting movies made about their experiences, and now Lorena Bobbitt – the woman who famously cut off her husband’s penis – is getting her own doc, too. Go beyond the headlines and get the real story in this documentary show when it hits Amazon on February 15, 2019.

Holiday

And finally, here’s the trailer for Holiday, which raised some eyebrows on the festival circuit for including a graphic rape scene. We have a full review of the movie if you’re interested, and I’ll leave you with a quick excerpt from it: