Warner Bros. is hellbent on making a live-action Tom and Jerry movie, which means it’s our duty to report any casting news related to the project. The latest: THR says Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda have all joined the Tom and Jerry movie cast. The group joins previously-announced cast members Colin Jost, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Michael Pena.

The movie focuses on “Tom the Cat and Jerry Mouse getting kicked out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel. A scrappy hustler named Kayla has taken a job there, but she will lose her employment if she can’t evict Jerry before a high-class wedding at the hotel. Her solution? Hiring piano playing Tom to get rid of the pesky mouse.” Is “Jerry Mouse” Jerry’s full name? I guess so! I love cinema.

Joeng is playing a character named Jackie, Delaney is playing DuBros, Bolger plays someone named Cameron, and Sharda’s role is someone named Preeta. Who are these characters? What are their motivations? What do they have to do with Tom and Jerry Mouse? No one knows – we’ll have to wait for the sure-to-be-amazing Tom and Jerry movie to arrive in theaters to answer that question.

Tim Story is directing the live-action/animation hybrid. The film will presumably give us “realistic” looking versions of Tom and Jerry since they’re going to be interacting with people in the real world. Doesn’t that sound exciting? This isn’t the first big-screen adventure for the cat and mouse duo – they also starred in the 1992 animated film Tom and Jerry: The Movie. They also had small supporting roles in Martin Scorsese’s Silence [citation needed].

Tom and Jerry opens on April 16, 2021, so you better get in line now.