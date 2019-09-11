Julia Ducournau, director of the coming-of-age cannibal film Raw, has a new movie in the works. It’s called Titane, and it was just scooped up by the folks at Neon. What’s it about? Uh…we don’t know. No one knows, in fact – except Julia Ducournau, and (presumably) some people at Neon. Details are being kept top-secret, but Raw was such a bold, audacious feature debut that it’s worth getting excited about whatever Ducournau has cooking.

I wish I had more to tell you about Titane – I really do. But there is next to nothing available about the film. I scoured the internet, and came up with a big fat goose egg. All we know is that Neon has acquired North American rights to the film, and that Julia Ducournau will write and direct. Perhaps the title can tell us something? Let’s translate that and see what we come up with:

Well…maybe the movie is about titanium? Or perhaps a jumbo big man? I don’t know. What I do know, though, is that Raw was an excellent film. As our own Jacob Hall wrote when reviewing the film: “Raw is funny and sad and sexy and grotesque and moving and troubling and weird. It’s a breath of fresh air and it represents the loud and proud arrival of a brilliant new talent in Julia Ducournau. It’s one of the most brutally honest and nuanced coming-of-age movies ever made.”

“My scripts are very precise, and when I write a scene, I know exactly what the shots should be,” Ducournau said in a past interview regarding her process. “I see them all in my head already. Sometimes I even start cutting scenes in the script; when I’m writing a scene I know I’m going to keep, I start cutting it mentally so I have it in my head. When I imagine a scene I imagine everything about it—the light, the costumes, where I am going to put my camera, and it’s already precise. My editor always tells me that my scripts are already edited, almost. I couldn’t go on set without knowing what [each shot] has to look like. Some people work like that and I totally respect that, but for me I actually have nightmares about seeing myself on set and not knowing where to put the camera. It really freaks me out. So it’s there when I am writing.”