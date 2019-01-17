‘They Live’ Vinyl Soundtrack Coming From Mondo
Posted on Thursday, January 17th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
The harmonic and electric keyboard-driven soundtrack from John Carpenter’s iconic They Live is receiving a new release from the folks at Mondo, and you don’t need special sunglasses to check it out. Featuring two different variants, package design by Alan Hynes, and re-mastering by score co-composer Alan Howarth, this is the perfect music to listen to while you engage in a six-minute fight in an alley. Catch a look at the They Live vinyl soundtrack below.
They Live Vinyl Soundtrack
Mondo will be selling the They Live vinyl soundtrack starting January 30 at MondoTees.com. Artist Alan Hynes crafted a “collectible package for the soundtrack befitting the film’s theme of subliminal communication, utilizing the iconic sunglasses to reveal hidden messages as you pull the disc sleeve from the slip case.”
The score is from John Carpenter and Alan Howarth, and while I wouldn’t call it my favorite Carpenter score, it is – like all of his soundtracks – highly memorable. The filmmaker was going for a modern Western vibe with They Live, and that’s reflected on the soundtrack, which leans heavily onto harmonica-style sounds. Here are some more details from Mondo:
Carpenter and Howarth’s main theme conjures up images of a lone cowboy entering town, with the main melody augmented with the sounds of harmonica and saxophone. There’s a carefree attitude which reflects Rowdy Roddy Piper’s character, but the score takes on a more sinister tone when he realises he doesn’t know anything about what’s really going on. Carpenter’s signature synth tones create an uncomfortable atmosphere, but the main bassline is always fighting against them, never giving up. Electric guitar is used fleetingly, but brilliantly, and the whole score embodies the kind of rebelling against authority Carpenter is famous for. They Live will rock your world without the need for a Brazilian plastic surgeon to put you back together again.