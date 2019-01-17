‘They Live’ Vinyl Soundtrack Coming From Mondo

The harmonic and electric keyboard-driven soundtrack from John Carpenter’s iconic They Live is receiving a new release from the folks at Mondo, and you don’t need special sunglasses to check it out. Featuring two different variants, package design by Alan Hynes, and re-mastering by score co-composer Alan Howarth, this is the perfect music to listen to while you engage in a six-minute fight in an alley. Catch a look at the They Live vinyl soundtrack below.

They Live Vinyl Soundtrack

Mondo will be selling the They Live vinyl soundtrack starting January 30 at MondoTees.com. Artist Alan Hynes crafted a “collectible package for the soundtrack befitting the film’s theme of subliminal communication, utilizing the iconic sunglasses to reveal hidden messages as you pull the disc sleeve from the slip case.”

The score is from John Carpenter and Alan Howarth, and while I wouldn’t call it my favorite Carpenter score, it is – like all of his soundtracks – highly memorable. The filmmaker was going for a modern Western vibe with They Live, and that’s reflected on the soundtrack, which leans heavily onto harmonica-style sounds. Here are some more details from Mondo:

Carpenter and Howarth’s main theme conjures up images of a lone cowboy entering town, with the main melody augmented with the sounds of harmonica and saxophone. There’s a carefree attitude which reflects Rowdy Roddy Piper’s character, but the score takes on a more sinister tone when he realises he doesn’t know anything about what’s really going on. Carpenter’s signature synth tones create an uncomfortable atmosphere, but the main bassline is always fighting against them, never giving up. Electric guitar is used fleetingly, but brilliantly, and the whole score embodies the kind of rebelling against authority Carpenter is famous for. They Live will rock your world without the need for a Brazilian plastic surgeon to put you back together again.

“They Live is as relevant now as it was when it was first released in 1988, maybe even more so. We are thrilled to be re-issuing the soundtrack of this iconic and important film,” said Mondo & Death Waltz Recording Company’s Head of Music, Spencer Hickman.

THE LIVE Soundtrack

Re-mastered by Alan Howarth

Package design by Alan Hynes

Mondo webstore exclusives “Annihilation Of Consciousness” variant (Black & White Swirl) and “Formaldehyde Face” variant (Reverse Purple and Blue Splatter) on sale January 30, 2019 – Follow @MondoNews for exact timing.

$35

SIDE 1

Prologue Broadcast

Coming To LA

A Message

The Siege Of Justiceville

Return To ChurchAll Out Of Bubblegum

SIDE 2

Back To The Street

Kidnapped

Transient Hotel

Underground

Wake Up