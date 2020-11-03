The new Waxwork Records collection of Spinatures mini-busts is growing fast. Following the new Halloween II and Halloween III: Season of the Witch additions to the collectible line, the vinyl company has another timely Spinature to reveal from John Carpenter‘s classic 1988 sci-fi horror film They Live. It’s the grotesque Politician from the movie, and he’s got that classic pose from the famous “OBEY” shot that you’ve probably seen, even if you’re not familiar with the movie. Check it out below.

They Live Spinature

If this is your first time hearing about Spinatures, they’re mini-busts of characters that can sit on the spindle at the center of your record player, spinning right along with your record. If you don’t have a record player, these little collectibles will also look equally as cool sitting on a shelf together.

Standing at 4-inches tall, the They Live Spinature is a detailed recreation of the Politician in all his fleshy alien glory. You don’t even need special sunglasses to see the ruling class monster who has been manipulating people to spend money, breed, and accept the status quo. It’s just a shame that there isn’t a vinyl soundtrack for They Live that includes the Politician’s speech from the movie. Then you could watch and listen to him spin.

You couldn’t ask for a more perfect collectible to be revealed on Election Day. However, if you want to pre-order this little guy at Waxwork Records for $24, you’ll have to wait until sometime early in 2021 for it to be shipped.

There are plenty more Spinatures to come throughout the holiday season, including a return to the Universal Monsters library with Dracula, The Mummy, The Phantom of the Opera, The Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Wolfman, and The Invisible Man! We’ll be sure to give you the latest on these collectibles, so stay tuned.