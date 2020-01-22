The Secret Life of Pets is coming back with the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood attraction The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! But a Secret Life of Pets theme park ride wouldn’t be complete without the celebrity voices that helped make the Illumination animated films box office hits. So it’s a good thing that the entire star-studded voice cast will be reprising their roles for the theme park attraction.

NBC Universal has confirmed that Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, and more will be performing the voices of their furry characters for The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! Learn more about the returning cast and exciting new details about the ride below.

The ensemble cast of The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2 are reuniting to voice their characters for Universal Studios Hollywood’s upcoming theme park attraction, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! The returning talent includes Patton Oswalt as Max, Kevin Hart as Snowball, Eric Stonestreet as Duke, Jenny Slate as Gidget, Tiffany Haddish as Daisy, Lake Bell as Chloe, Dana Carvey as Pops, Steve Coogan as Ozone, Chris Renaud as Norman, Hannibal Buress as Buddy, Bobby Moynihan as Mel, Jessica DiCicco as Princess, and Tara Strong as Pickles.

The characters will play major parts in the ride, which is described as a “state-of-the-art ride [that] will employ a series of technological firsts that combine sophisticated facial recognition with enhanced gesture tracking, which helps to identify each guest as a unique stray puppy for the duration of the ride.” Guests will assume the roles of stray puppies looking for their “forever homes.” The ride summary is below:

Adoption day is the ultimate rite of passage for every domesticated animal and the inspiration for this all-new immersive experience as guests assume the roles of stray puppies on the ultimate quest to find their forever homes.

The characters of The Secret Life of Pets will likely pop up throughout the ride to guide the guests along their journey. The technology in the ride will “blend live, dimensional and animated characters with hyper-realistic media and projection mapping to fully immerse guests in a bustling New York City landscape” as guests are seated within vehicles resembling cardboard boxes, traveling along a track toward the Pet Adoption event.

Here is the logo for the new ride.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on the upper platform of the California park, next to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land in Spring 2020.