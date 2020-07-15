It’s hard to believe, but there was a time that Michael Bay made great action movies. Sure, they’re still several movies crammed into one unnecessarily long story, and they still don’t make a lot of sense, but Bay’s earliest movies have some truly incredibly directed action sequences and characters you love to see causing chaos. If you need any evidence of that, just take a look back at The Rock with Honest Trailers. The cavalcade of character actors alone is enough to make this an all-timer.

The Rock Honest Trailer

Only Nicolas Cage could play a character who’s a neurotic nerd that’s somehow also an adrenaline junkie badass. How does this character exist? The answer is simply Michael Bay. Plus, it’s not too far off from the kind of characters that Cage has played countless times before. No matter how much trauma or fear his characters have, they always somehow get unleashed as a mad man.

What’s even more amazing is that Michael Bay got Sean Connery on board for this nonsensical thrill ride. James Bond fans actually like to think that Connery’s character John Mason is actually an aged James Bond. It’s an interesting theory, but not one that has ever been mentioned by Michael Bay himself.

Aside from Cage and Connery making for one of the greatest and most unlikely big screen duos, we also have an outstanding roster of characters actors who each get their own cool moment. There’s Michael Biehn, John Spencer, David Morse, Philip Baker Hall, John C. McGinley, William Forsythe, Tony Todd, Bokeem Woodbine, and more.

Say what you will about the inherent silliness of Michael Bay movies, the guy knows how to direct action, and he’s one of the most efficient directors working today, even if he ends up shouting at everyone on set to make it happen. I’ve seen it myself, and it’s quite the spectacle to behold.