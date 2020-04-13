Blake Lively is ready to punch some faces in this exclusive The Rhythm Section clip. The Reed Morano-directed pic is available to buy on digital this week, and we’re debuting a behind-the-scenes look at the film. It delves into one of the movie’s big fight scenes, which required Lively to engage in some intense hand-to-hand combat. Check it out below.

The Rhythm Section Clip

As Blake Lively explains in the video above, the goal when creating the fight scenes in The Rhythm Section was to create moments that looked painful. Rather than cheer for the action, director Reed Morano wanted to highlight the brutality of such moments – especially since Lively’s character, Stephanie, isn’t supposed to be a super-assassin or professional ass-kicker. She’s just a normal person drawn into this world.

In The Rhythm Section, Lively is “Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Her search leads to Iain Boyd (Jude Law), a former MI6 agent who trains her to hunt down those responsible. With nothing left to lose, Stephanie transforms from victim to assassin and discovers that neither revenge nor the truth are what they appear. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Sterling K. Brown.”

The Rhythm Section will be available to purchase on digital on April 14. You’ll be able to rent a digital copy on April 28. And finally, if you still go in for physical media, a Blu-ray copy arrives on April 28 as well. The digital and Blu-ray releases come with “more than 40 minutes of exclusive bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes and multiple featurettes detailing the creation and look of this visceral action-thriller.”