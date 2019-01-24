When Predator first came out in 1987, there wasn’t much concern about making a movie that opened the gates for a whole franchise of films to follow. It was just a movie about a skilled alien hunter taking down a team of special forces badasses one by one, and that’s all we needed to know.

However, since then, an entire mythology has been built around the alien race known as Predators, and the latest installment of the franchise, The Predator, brings the threat of even further franchise expansion in the form of a convoluted story that bites off more than these ugly motherf*ckers can chew with their giant mandibles. You’ll see what we’re talking about when you watch The Predator Honest Trailer below, but beware of spoilers.

The Predator Honest Trailer

Perhaps the most maddening question about The Predator is why did this fugitive Predator, who apparently brought a weapon to Earth in order to save mankind from the impending, wake up in the laboratory and kill as many people as he could. Sure, some of that could be chalked up to defense. But this is a Predator far more powerful than anyone in that room. Is there no way for him to explain himself? We could have avoided a lot of conflict if he just tried to talk it out.

But if we’re being honest, The Predator’s biggest problem is trying to weave too many stories throughout this movie. As this Honest Trailer illustrates, there are far too many threads for a franchise that used to be about something so simple. But you have to have enough characters so some of them survive for the sequels, right?