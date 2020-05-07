Update: The movie’s official Twitter account has released a teaser video, which we’ve embedded below. Our original article follows.

Charlize Theron is already an immortal warrior in our eyes, so it’s not too much of a leap for the actress to play one in a new Netflix epic. Theron leads the cast of The Old Guard, a movie adaptation of writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez‘s comic book series about “a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when their extraordinary abilities are exposed.”

The first images of the action epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood have been released, giving us our first look at Theron rocking a new short hair cut and kicking ass alongside If Beale Street Could Talk’s KiKi Layne.

The Old Guard First Look

Vanity Fair debuted the first images from The Old Guard, a new Netflix fantasy-action movie that promises to show Charlize Theron back in action mode — and back in a Furiosa-style short haircut. Whether that means The Old Guard will match the bombast of Mad Max: Fury Road is yet to be seen, but Theron sure does look good in the new images. The film looks less high fantasy, more gritty action thriller, which is the tone director Prince-Bythewood is aiming for, drawing more inspiration from films like Zero Dark Thirty and Man on Fire than superhero comics, according to Vanity Fair.

“I never wanted any moment to take an audience out of the fact that these could be real people,” Prince-Bythewood told the outlet. “This is somebody that can get stabbed and walk away, but it’s going to hurt.… This is a woman alive 6,000 years, and we come to her at the point where she wants it over.”

Update: Here’s the teaser from the film’s Twitter account:

They’ve been amongst us all along, living in the shadows. pic.twitter.com/V5XIgs6zLo — The Old Guard (@oldguardmovie) May 7, 2020

Theron plays the immortal warrior Andromache of Scythia, now going by “Andy,” who leads an elite team of fellow immortals gathered across the centuries. There’s a French soldier who fought alongside Napoleon (Rust and Bone’s Matthias Schoenaerts), two former enemies from the Crusades (Every Blessed Day’s Luca Marinelli and Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari), and the newest member, a U.S. Marine named Nile Freeman (Layne), whose discovery of her new supernatural abilities kicks off the film. With the arrival of Nile, the group find themselves chased by Chiwetel Ejiofor‘s CIA operative and Harry Melling‘s pharmaceutical executive bent on experimenting on the team.

The Old Guard is set to debut on Netflix on July 10, 2020. You can see more of the new images from The Old Guard at Vanity Fair.