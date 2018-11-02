Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij debuted the ambitious sci-fi series The OA on Netflix in 2016 to instant cult favorite status, but as it reaches its two-year anniversary, there seems to be no second season in sight. With fans growing antsy, Marling took to Instagram to explain the long wait and assure them that The OA season 2 is coming.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Marling gave fans an update: The OA Part II is coming. The writer-actress confirmed that she and Batmanglij had just finished sound mixing Chapter 2 of the sci-fi series about a young blind woman who returns home after a 7-year disappearance with her sight miraculously restored.

But she still could not confirm a release date, explaining that the show’s ambitious scope made the production process for The OA similar to creating “an 8-hour film every two years.” Despite The OA‘s categorization as a TV series, it doesn’t function like a TV production, Marling said.

“Our chapters vary in length, scope, and even genre,” Marling said. “There is no pattern. As a result, at every step along the way nothing can be imitated, it has to be invented.”

The OA season 2 is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.

Read Marling’s full statement below: