In case you haven’t heard, The Netflix Afterparty is an exercise in synergy for the streaming service featuring David Spade, London Hughes, and Fortune Feimster and another comedian guest sitting down with the creators and stars of some of Netflix’s most popular original shows. Since the third season of Cobra Kai got everybody talking at the beginning of the year, Netflix has made the entirety of The Netflix Afterparty Cobra Kai episode available for free on YouTube. Check it out!

The Netflix Afterparty Cobra Kai Episode

The cast of The Netflix Afterparty talks Cobra Kai with young cast members Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Xolo Maridueña appearing in the studio while The Karate Kid franchise stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka make their appearance virtually on a giant screen on set. There’s also another surprise guest in this episode, but that’s a major spoiler for the show’s third season, so just in case you haven’t seen it yet, we won’t name who it is, and you might want to hold off until you’ve finished the latest episodes.

Also, if you stick around for the later part of the episode, comedian Bill Burr pops up to make a guest appearance.

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai has three seasons available on Netflix right now, and there’s undoubtedly a fourth season on the way.