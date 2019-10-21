The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch some of the hilarious outtakes from the horror comedy sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. Plus, spend some time getting to know Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, the new featured players of Saturday Night Live, and listen as Nick Kroll breaks down some of the voices he’s best known for creating.

First up, watch as Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin have some trouble keeping a straight face during various flubbed scenes from Zombieland: Double Tap. Props don’t work, lines get forgotten, and more, but the best part is when Woody Harrelson improvises a little bit with Luke Wilson, and the two almost but can’t keep it together.

Next up, Saturday Night Live properly introduces us to their two new featured players (though there were almost three), Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman. Find out what some of their favorite SNL sketches are, hear their advice for anyone who might want to follow in their footsteps and find out what they think about astrology and more.

Nick Kroll has been in the comedy game for a long time, but in recent years, he’s become a little more famous for his work in the sound booth by providing voices for animated characters. For Vanity Fair, Kroll breaks down the characters he plays in the Netflix series Big Mouth, the Illumination Entertainment movie Sing, the raunchy comedy Sausage Party, and as an extra, his character from Oh, Hello, which originated alongside John Mulaney on Kroll Show.