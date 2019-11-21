The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Will Ferrell returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend, and before the show begins, he dub up the buried treasure he left behind. Plus, Avengers franchise stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson interview each other for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” video series, and Frozen 2 co-stars Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff answer the web’s most searched questions about them.

First up, in case you didn’t hear, Will Ferrell is returning to host Saturday Night Live on November 23 this weekend. But before he gets down to starring in sketches, he wanted to dig up part of the mainstage in Studio 8H to get the buried treasure he put there so long ago. The only problem is his investment hasn’t matured at all since then.

Next up, for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” video series, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson interviewed each other about working on Avengers: Endgame, Martin Scorsese’s controversial comments about Marvel movies, and much more. It’s an extensive 40-minute conversation where the two are really open about their various roles and experiences in Hollywood.

Finally, with Frozen 2 coming out this week, cast members Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff participated in Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer the web’s most searched questions about themselves. Is Josh Gad married? Did Jonathan Groff appear in Hamilton? Why are a bunch of questions about Josh Gad written in such poor grammar?