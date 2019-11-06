The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, another edition of “VFX Artists React” has the Corridor Crew looking at an episode of Supergirl, the miraculous achievement that was Titanic, and more. Plus, a video essay explores why Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens are two of the best sequels ever, and Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfeld answers the web’s most searched questions about herself.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with another edition of “VFX Artists React,” this time laughing at some of the small budget work done on an episode of Supergirl where they bit off a little more than they could chew. They also Marvel at some of the practical work in Titanic, break down how certain effects are achieved in a movie like Spider-Man: Far From Home, and more.

Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, both from director James Cameron, are largely considered to be two of the best sequels of all time, with the latter even considered to be better than its predecessor. But why? Thankfully, a video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay breaks it down by looking at the movies side-by-side and what works so well in each of them.

Finally, Hailee Steinfeld stopped by Wired for their autocomplete interview while making the rounds promoting the new Apple TV+ series Dickinson. Does she write her own songs? Will she be starring in Bumblebee 2? Is Hailee Steinfeld a vegan? Did she actually play guitar in Begin Again? Get the answer to all those questions and more in the full video above.