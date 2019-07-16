The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as VFX artists react to the visual effects in movies like Green Lantern, Avatar and more. Plus, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s dramatic actor roundtable with Richard Madden, Diego Luna, Stephan James and more, and listen as Richard Dreyfus does a career breakdown ranging from Jaws to his recent turn in Daughter of the Wolf.

First up, the VFX artists from Corridor Crew take a look at movies like Green Lantern, Avatar, 300, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Matrix Reloaded, The Mask and more. The crew occasionally spends too much time merely laughing at bad CGI (especially with various moments in Green Lantern, which feels like beating a very dead horse) instead of explaining why it’s bad, but they still have some fascinating insight to reveal from the other movies on display here.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter is back with another Emmy contender roundtable, this one focusing on dramatic actors. The roster for this extensive discussion includes Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), Billy Porter (Pose), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), and Stephan James (Homecoming). Will they get Emmy nominations when they’re announced later this morning?

Finally, you can see Richard Dreyfus right now in the film Daughter of the Wolf, available on VOD. So Vanity Fair caught up with the veteran actor to break down some of the actor’s most memorable roles, including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, The Goodbye Girl, and even his early bit part in The Graduate.