In this edition, watch an entire two-hour Q&A with directors Anthony & Joe Russo all about Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, check out a collection of classic sci-fi props from Planet of the Apes, Star Trek and much more, and watch a table read for Big Mouth with Nick Kroll reading all of the voice roles.

First up, even though we covered some of the more interesting parts in a separate article, Collider‘s entire two-hour, spoiler-filled Q&A with Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony & Joe Russo is now available to watch online. They cover a lot of ground here, and it’s a fun watch for all you Marvel Cinematic Universe fans out there.

Next up, the crew at Tested takes an up close look at some classic sci-fi props that will be up for auction soon. Check out some extremely rare weapons and wardrobe pieces from the original Star Trek series, Buck Rodgers, Planet of the Apes, V and much more. Some of them actually still have working electronics inside them after all these years.

Finally, Vulture Festival hosted a panel with Big Mouth creators and executive producers Nick Kroll to talk about the raunchy animated series on Netflix. But the real treat is the table read featuring Nick Kroll, who also voices several characters on the show, taking on all the voice roles. Check it out!