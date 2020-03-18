The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the storyboards for a Toy Story 4 sequence with Ducky and Bunny compare to the final cut in the movie. Plus, check out some Easter eggs, hints and more you might have missed in the third season premiere of HBO’s series Westworld, and listen to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker co-star and Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant break down his career.

First up, watch one of the funniest sequences from Toy Story 4 featuring several plans proposed by stuffed animals Ducky and Bunny side-by-side with the storyboards used to plan the scenes in question. You’ll see that not many changes were made from the storyboards, with the exception of some shot angle adjustments and characters placements, which shows how carefully planned the production was.

Next up, the third season of Westworld is essentially hitting the reset button on the series after the second season turned off the fans who fell in love with season one. But there are still plenty of details to pick up on, references you might have missed, Easter eggs that may hold hints, and much more. Watch as ScreenCrush runs through 73 different things you might have missed.

Finally, the delightful Richard E. Grant (who can be seen in AMC’s new series Dispatches from Elsewhere) takes Vanity Fair through a career retrospective, starting with early performances in Withnail & I, Warlock and L.A. Story, moving through Spice World and Gosford Park, and arriving up to recent turns in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.