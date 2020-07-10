The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as The Old Guard star Charlize Theron, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and comic creator Greg Rucka talk about taking the comic to screen. Plus, listen as Adam Savage explores the sound mixing behind the stage show of Hamilton, and learn some Australian and New Zealand slang from Unhinged star Russell Crowe.

First up, The Old Guard has arrived on Netflix, but before you watch it, maybe you’d like to hear how star Charlize Theron, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and comic creator Greg Rucka worked together to bring the story to life as a feature film. You can even see how certain scenes compare to panels in the comic book.

Next up, Adam Savage and the Tested crew visited the sound mixing booth for the San Francisco touring production of Hamilton, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down stage shows all over the United States. In the video, learn how audio engineer Kevin McCoy mixes the dozens of microphone and instrument tracks in real-time during every performance.

Finally, even though Unhinged isn’t quite in theaters yet, Vanity Fair still brought in the film’s star Russell Crowe to teach some Australian and New Zealand slang that might come in handy whenever you’re allowed to travel there again. Find out the meaning of “jandals” and “bring a plate,” as well as “budgie smugglers” and more.