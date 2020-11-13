The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at The Mask animated series that debuted in 1995 after the big screen adaptation of the comic with Jim Carrey in 1994. Plus, watch some retro footage of the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek shooting some promos for the show that don’t go very well but are infinitely entertaining. And finally, Vince Vaughn breaks down his most memorable roles, from Swingers and The Lost World: Jurassic Park to Old School and Wedding Crashers.

First up, Syfy Wire takes a look back at The Mask animated series that ran from 1995 through 1997 for a total of 54 episodes across three seasons. This video proclaims that voice actor Rob Paulsen may deliver the best performance in voice acting history in this series, but we’ll let them explain why as they dive into everything you didn’t know about this cartoon.

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck 'em. pic.twitter.com/7Z1hh1vl2w — Found Footage Fest (@foundfootage) November 9, 2020

Next, if there’s one thing that can be annoying when you’re the host of a show, it’s shooting various promos to advertise the show. Sometimes the promos include advertising things that are merely tied to the series, such as in this stream of outtakes from a promo (via Found Footage Fest) where Alex Trebek had to promote a phone version of the game show in 1990, and even though he’s one of the nicest guys in showbiz, that doesn’t preclude him from getting annoyed with his job like the rest of us.

Finally, Vince Vaughn has been around Hollywood for decades now, and in support of his latest movie Freaky, he breaks down his most memorable roles from his career. He digs into his early starring roles in Swingers and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, stops by big comedy hits like Old School, Dodgeball and Wedding Crashers, and looks at more recent roles like Brawl in Cell Block 99.