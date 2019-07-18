The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how The Mask movie starring Jim Carrey compares to the weird, original comic book series that inspired it. Plus, watch a Stranger Things season three scene breakdown by arguably the best team-up of the season, and listen to Lou Bega‘s 1999 chart-topping hit song “Mambo No. 5” as sung by the dialogue of 156 different movies.

The Mask might be a goofy comedy starring Jim Carrey, but, as CineFix illustrates here in The Mask movie comparison, it’s remarkably different from the comic book that inspired it. Originally, New Line Cinema hoped The Mask would be a twisted sort of horror comedy since the comic features plenty of 1980s style violence and dark laughs, but instead, it went for full-on comedy inspired by classic cartoons.

Next up, Stranger Things season three cast members Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke (the best team this season) guide us through the scene where they’re sneaking around the secret, underground Russian base located below Starcourt Mall. The three provide some insight into the making of this sequence and also determine which of the Scooby-Doo gang they would be.

Finally, The Unusual Suspect took clips from 156 movies and used their dialogue to sing the lyrics of the 1999 hit song “Mambo No. 5” by one-hit wonder Lou Bega. Do you recognize every single movie used in this extensive musical mash-up? If not, you can check out the entire list of them in the order that they appear in the video (unfortunately without timecodes) right here.