In this edition, check out nearly four dozen Easter eggs and Star Wars references from the second episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Plus, check out how the intricate Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy was created, and watch an awesome live-action commercial for the recently released video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

First up, ScreenCrush scoured every frame of the second episode of The Mandalorian, and there are some interesting Easter eggs and nods to other Star Wars media to take note of. For example, those bounty hunters who attack Mando early on in the episode are the same species as Bossk, the lizard bounty hunter wearing a yellow pilot suit in The Empire Strikes Back.

Next up, the Tested crew had a visit with paper engineer Matthew Reinhart at his studio, where he has created award-winning pop-up books, including the recently released Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy. See how these pop-up books are much more complex than the ones you grew up with as a kid, and get a look at some of the prototypes he’s working on for the future.

Finally, plenty of Star Wars fans were busy this past weekend playing the new video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But for those of you out there who might need some convincing, this awesome live-action commercial will have you wishing you were a Jedi, and you’ll soon realize that this video game is one of the best ways for you to live out that fantasy.