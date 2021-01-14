The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes at the making of Robert Rodriguez‘s family friendly superhero movie We Can Be Heroes. Plus, watch as Adam Savage builds an outstanding replica of Chewbacca’s signature bowcaster from the Star Wars saga. And finally, check out a documentary roundtable discussion with the filmmakers behind Boys State, Crip Cramp, All In: The Fight for Democracy, and more.

First up, Netflix has been driving families crazy with their kid-friendly superhero movie We Can Be Heroes ever since it was released on New Year’s Day. If you’re among them, maybe you can break up the repeat viewing with this glimpse at the making of the movie, which features plenty of green screen and plenty of filmmaking secrets.

Next, on the Tested channel, Adam Savage shows off the impressive, detailed replica of Chewbacca’s bowcaster from Star Wars: A New Hope that he built off-camera. It goes with an equally cool Chewbacca cosplay ensemble that is ready for whenever comic book conventions come back around, and it’ll make you want to figure out how to build your own weapon replica at home for all your nerdy gallivanting.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter hosted a virtual roundtable discussion with some of the buzzed about documentary filmmakers who may be up for awards this season. Listen to Kerry Washington (The Fight), Amy Ziering (On the Record), Stacey Abrams (All In: The Fight for Democracy), Jesse Moss (Boys State), Garrett Bradley (Time) and Jim LeBrecht (Crip Camp) talk about making their movies and more.