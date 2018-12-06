The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we’ve got a round of featurettes and discussions looking at Green Book and A Star Is Born, two of this year’s most buzzed about movies on the awards circuit. Plus watch an extensive discussion with Mortal Engines producer Peter Jackson and director Christian Rivers about the making of the sci-fi fantasy adventure.

First up, a featurette from Warner Bros. takes a close look behind the scenes of Bradley Cooper’s acclaimed remake of A Star Is Born starring himself and Lady Gaga. This is the most extensive glimpse behind the scenes we’ve seen yet, clearly intended to provide a little insight into Bradley Cooper’s approach as a director in an effort to appeal to Academy voters.

Speaking of appealing to Academy voters, here’s the charming drama Green Book focusing on the friendship that blossoms between a racist Italian bouncer and an upscale black jazz pianist as they embark on a tour of venues in the Deep South. This featurette takes a closer look at the story with insight from director Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, the son of the real man who inspired Viggo Mortensen’s character.

Finally, Adam Savage had a lengthy discussion with producer Peter Jackson and director Christian Rivers about making Mortal Engines, an adaptation of the book series of the same name. They dive into world building, telling cinematic stories, and the collaborative process of filmmaking on such a large scale.