The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera, a motion simulation attraction that opened at Universal Studios Florida back in 1990. Plus, watch a VFX breakdown of some of the digital effects used to create aliens, weapons, environments and more in Men in Black International, and learn how a celebrity trainer gets actors like Matt Damon, Jennifer Aniston and more in shape for certain roles on film.

Back in June of 1990, the cartoons of Hanna-Barbera were still very popular, and Universal Studios theme park wanted to highlight them with a theme park attraction that brought the characters to life. It was called The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera, but sadly it closed in 2002 and got replaced by Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast. But you can take a look back at the attraction and what it used to be like in the video above from Theme Park History.

Here’s a compilation of clips by CG Record from Men in Black International with VFX breakdowns provided by DNEG and Sony Pictures Imageworks. You can see how some of the aliens were created, how sets were extended, the motion capture done by Kumail Nanjiani for Pawny, and much more. Even though the movie was a massive disappointment, the effects are still decent.

Finally, over at Vanity Fair, celebrity physical trainer Jason Walsh explains how helps Hollywood’s big stars get in shape for certain roles on the big screen. This includes getting Matt Damon beefed up for the sci-fi action thriller Elysium, helping Jennifer Aniston get toned for her dancing scenes in We’re the Millers, preparing Miles Teller for the firefighting movie Only the Brave, and more.