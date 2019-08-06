The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as the cast of Stranger Things hits New York City while on a world tour for the show’s third season. Plus, learn about a collection of 36 reels of 68mm nitrate prints and negatives made in cinema’s first years, and watch as Idris Elba sits down for the latest episode of Hot Ones to see if he can handle some spicy wings.

First up, in the first chapter of the Stranger Things 3 world tour documentary short series from Netflix, the cast begins their media blitz with some key stops in New York City. Watch as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink stop by Good Morning America, Kelly & Ryan, and more in the Big Apple.

The Museum of Modern Art is in possession of 36 reels of 68mm nitrate prints and negatives made in cinema’s first years. These are called the IMAX movies of the 1890s at a time when the medium was still in its infancy, and this video takes a closer look at these preserved shorts, which are somehow crystal clear and near-perfect windows into the past.

Finally, to go along with his bad guy role in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, actor Idris Elba sat down for a new episode of Hot Ones to talk about his eclectic career that includes being a DJ, rapper, owner of his fashion line, and much more. But the real question is whether or not he can handle spicy food, including the famed wings of death, while carrying on a conversation about anything and everything in Elba’s life.