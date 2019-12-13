The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a low budget “sweded” version of the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, listen as a surgeon reviews medical scenes from movies and TV shows like Evolution, ER, Get Out, Grey’s Anatomy, The Dark Knight, and others. And finally, listen as GoodFellas star and Marriage Story supporting actor Ray Liotta looks back at his most memorable roles.

First up, even though it’s been awhile since the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in April this year, the folks at Dumb Drum are just now getting around to give us a low budget “sweded” version of it. From cardboard ships to the best-worst Chewbacca costume ever, it’s clear they simultaneously put in a lot of work and very little effort.

Next, Wired brought in Annie Onishi, trauma surgery and critical care fellow, to review some scenes from movies that take place in emergency rooms and on operating tables, as well as involving certain medical practices. Is that brain transplant in Get Out actually possible? Can a tranquilizer change your perception of people’s voices like in Old School? Get the answers to those questions and more.

Finally, you can catch Ray Liotta in theaters and on Netflix putting in a solid supporting turn as Adam Driver’s attorney in Marriage Story. But Liotta has a long history on the big screen, spanning from movies like GoodFellas to Operation Dumbo Drop and plenty of others in between, and for GQ he went through some of his most memorable roles.