The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a recap of Star Wars: The Clone Wars before the seventh and final season debuts on Disney+ this week. Plus, listen an hour-long roundtable discussion with some of the most buzzed about documentary filmmakers of 2019, such as Todd Douglas Miller of Apollo 11 and Julia Reichart of American Factory. And finally, listen to stories from behind the scenes at Saturday Night Live with cast member Aidy Bryant.

First up, ScreenCrush has a handy recap of everything you need to know about the previous six seasons of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series before the seventh and final season arrives on Disney+ on February 21. Learn about the arc of Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano, the fall of Anakin Skywalker, and the history of Mandalore.

Next up, listen to The Hollywood Reporter‘s one-hour roundtable discussion with some of last year’s acclaimed documentary filmmakers, including Lauren Greenfield (The Kingmaker), Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation), Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11), Julia Reichert (American Factory), Asif Kapadia (Diego Maradona), and Alex Gibney (Citizen K).



Finally, Saturday Night Live cast member Aidy Bryant tells some stories from her time on the late night sketch comedy series so far. Find out what her audition for the show was like, her scariest moment on the show, and the most interesting fan interaction she’s had.