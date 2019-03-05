The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see an incredibly choreographed lightsaber battle that unfolds during a Star Wars orchestra concert. Plus, watch a Silence of the Lambs video essay that dissects several scenes from the film to show the larger part they play in the narrative, and check out an interview with Goose the cat from Captain Marvel.

First up, watch this amazing lighsaber fight between two dedicated Star Wars fans (and fencing professionals) dressed up as Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Revenge of the Sith. The duel unfolds as the signature Episode III theme “Battle of the Heroes” is played by the orchestra behind them. See even more from the School of Saberfighting.

Next up, a new installment of Lessons from the Screenplay focuses on the scenes from The Silence of the Lambs between Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Not only are each of the scenes exquisitely acted, but they’re also meticulously written, so much that each of the scenes fits a three-act structure that feeds into the larger story.

Finally, Entertainment Weekly sat down for an interview with Goose the cat from Captain Marvel. Well, it’s not actually Goose the cat, but rather Reggie the cat, one of several cats who played the scene-stealing feline in the latest Marvel Studios movie. He’s pretty quiet, but he does a good job answering the multiple choice questions with his paws.