In this edition, take a look at some clever, hidden details you might have missed in Scott Pilgrim vs the World for the film’s 10th anniversary. Plus, check out a theory about why Rick Deckard can’t be a replicant in Blade Runner, and watch the Muppets take a quiz to figure out what Muppets they really should be.

happy 10 year anniversary to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, a movie that is a love letter to Toronto, and filled with so many hidden details pic.twitter.com/K2MhBa0Flp — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) August 13, 2020

First up, in honor of the 10th anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Canadian Netflix put together this video of some cleverly hidden details about the movie. For example, when Ramona and Scott are on the city bus, the lights behind Ramona look like X’s while the lights behind Scott look like hearts. There’s also a brief shot where you can see the hole in the moon where Todd punched it. See a bunch more cool details in the video above.

Next, there are a variety of different cuts of Blade Runner, and depending on which one you see, it’s either confirmed that Harrison Ford’s character Rick Deckard is a replicant, or it’s only vaguely hinted at and left for the viewer to decide. But a theory from Cracked proposes that Rick Deckard actually can’t be a replicant. Find out why by watching the video.

Finally, with Muppets Now on Disney+, BuzzFeed got a chance to catch up with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Scooter, Gonzo and more of the gang. They proposed a series of questions to determine which of The Muppets they’d really be, and you might be surprised to see how they answer some of these questions.