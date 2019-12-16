The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Ryan Reynolds does his own foreign language dubbing for Michael Bay‘s new Netflix movie 6 Underground. Plus, find out everything you need to know about the Star Wars saga before The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters this weekend, and see what the trailer for 007’s No Time to Die looks like cut in the style of the Black Widow trailer.

First up, while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, everyone’s favorite smart-ass, Ryan Reynolds, revealed a new behind the scenes clip showing how he did the foreign language dubbing for Netflix’s action blockbuster 6 Underground. We’re pretty sure this is a joke, but we would love it if Reynolds actually did this for the foreign dubbed versions of the movie.

Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives this weekend, maybe you have some friends who need a recap of the saga so they can join you, even if they aren’t Star Wars fans. This video from Screen Junkies covers everything you need to know in just 40 minutes, which is far less time than watching all of the movies, though it’s certainly less rewarding.

Finally, watch a trailer for the upcoming James Bond sequel No Time to Die, but cut in the style of Marvel Studios upcoming Black Widow movie. Mr. Krepshus has knack for taking footage and using the right moments to match with other movies for these trailer mash-ups. No Time to Die arrives in April 2020 and Black Widow arrives the month after that.