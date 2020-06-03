The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what it’s like when RoboCop and Terminator go head-to-head as playable characters in Mortal Kombat 11. Plus, watch a featurette with the cast of Space Force talking about the experience of working with Steve Carell in his first TV series since The Office, and listen to Ricky Gervais answer the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, Mortal Kombat 11 now has both RoboCop and Terminator available as playable characters, giving us a high-definition update of the video game and comic book series released back in the 1990s. In this video from Nerdist, check out the various special moves each of the cybernetic enforcers, from a teleporting sneak attack to the activation of ED-209, not to mention a deadly fatality that ridiculously violent.

Next, you can see Steve Carell back in TV comedy thanks to Netflix‘s new series Space Force, which the actor co-created with Greg Daniels. In this featurette, ensemble cast members John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang and more talk about the experience of working with Carell, and he even chimes in himself in the end.

In support of the second season of After Life on Netflix, comedian Ricky Gervais sat down to partake in Wired‘s autocomplete interview to answer the web’s most searched questions about him. What inspired the show After Life? What did Ricky Gervais study in his younger years? Does Ricky Gervais really play guitar?