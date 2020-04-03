The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the recent Rick and Morty season 4 trailer teasing the remaining five episodes. Plus, a video essay explores what is being called the decline of Kevin Malone on The Office, and finally, have your kids gather around for storytime as he reads one of 365 Bedtime Stories for Disney.

First up, ScreenCrush breaks down the most recent Rick and Morty season 4 trailer, teasing the second five episodes. There are plenty of details to notice in the trailer, from some obvious appearances by characters like Snowball to more obscure characters like Tammy, Summer’s best friend who turned out to be working for the galactic government, and has now returned in a lightsaber battle with her old friend.

Next up, since we’re all spending a lot of time watching The Office at home while we also work from home, The Take wanted to call our attention to the fact that Kevin Malone (played by Brian Baumgartner) started out as a reserved, subtly dimwitted accountant, but then he turned into and overly stupid, cartoonish man that felt like he was from a bad CBS sitcom. How did this happen?

Finally, if your kids could use some nice soothing storytime, let Thor: Ragnarok and Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum read them one of the stories from the 365 Bedtime Stories stories collection from Disney. This one involves Pinocchio and Geppetto, and Goldblum has some kids of his own who enjoy it along with him. You can pick up the book yourself over at Amazon now.