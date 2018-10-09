The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper breaks down a fantastic scene from the music-based romance. Plus, check out a series of bloopers from the “Pickle Rick” episode of Rick and Morty, and watch the Boy Meets World 25th anniversary reunion that took place at New York Comic-Con over the weekend.

First up, director Bradley Cooper breaks down the parking lot scene from A Star Is Born, explaining why he framed certain shots the way he did around Lady Gaga and where the idea for this scene came from. He also talks about how he wanted the sequence to feel like it was unfolding in real time and more.

Next, for some reason, Justin Roiland kept cracking up during this one part of the “Pickle Rick” episode of Rick and Morty, and the animators decided to bring these giggly outtakes to life with animation. There’s not any variety here, but imagining Roiland laughing like a little kid in the recording booth is pretty funny.

Finally, the cast of the ’90s ABC sitcom Boy Meets World got back together for a 25th anniversary reunion at New York Comic-Con over the weekend, and SyFy Wire was on hand to catch the conversation and nostalgic, retrospective panel.