The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a series of more non-canonical stop-motion animated adventures of Rick and Morty, this time inspired by some of your favorite horror movies. Plus, Kelly Clarkson does an outstanding rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” in outstanding Hocus Pocus fashion, and get goofy and creepy at the same time with the IT: Chapter 2 Weird Trailer.

The non-canonical adventures of Rick and Morty are a fun recurring gag as bumpers on Adult Swim, and over the past month, they’ve featured plenty of scary moments with the space-hopping duo. Watch as Rick and Morty and their friends and family take on Beetlejuice, The Blair Witch Project, Hellraiser, and more not-so-Halloween choices like Jaws and Predator.

Next up, The Kelly Clarkson Show is a daytime entertainment option now, and in the Halloween spirit, the chart-topping singer turned talk show host put on a stellar rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” inspired by Bette Midler’s version of the song in the Disney favorite Hocus Pocus. It’s a shame she couldn’t get some of her famous friends to join her, but this is great.

Finally, Aldo Jones has made Halloween a little weirder with one of his patented Weird Trailers for IT: Chapter 2. If you thought jazz-dancing Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 3 was creepy before, just went until you see him lingering in the background. Plus, you won’t be able to unsee Carrot Top as young Beverly. But it’s the surprise at the very end that makes it all worth it.