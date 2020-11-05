The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a professional drummer analyzes drumming scenes from movies like Whiplash, Drumline, Wayne’s World, and more. Plus, listen as Oscar-winning make-up artist Nicki Ledermann talks about her work on Joker, The Devil Wears Prada, The Greatest Showman, and more. And finally, learn the differences between John Carptner‘s They Live and Ray Nelson‘s short story that inspired it.

First up, GQ brought in professional drummer Thomas Pridgen of The Mars Volta to break down drumming scenes from movies. See what he has to say about how actors pretend to (or actually) play drums in movies like Whiplash, Drumline, Step Brothers, Wayne’s World, This Is Spinal Tap, Bohemian Rhapsody, That Thing You Do!, The Mambo Kings, and Vice Versa.

Next, Vanity Fair brought in Oscar-winning make-up artist Nicki Ledermann to talk about her work over the years on movies like Happiness, The Devil Wears Prada, Enchanted, The Greatest Showman, and Joker, as well as TV shows like Sex and the City, Boardwalk Empire, and The Knick. Find out some of the tricks of the trade and how she pulled off certain looks.

Finally, CineFix looks at the 1988 sci-fi satire They Live and sees how it compares to Ray Nelson’s original short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning, as well as the comic book that adapted it. There are actually a lot of differences, because Nelson’s short story is only 1,800 words, so John Carpenter had a lot of room to expand upon the premise, as well as the main character.