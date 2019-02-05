The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Disney shows off some of the harder to spot Easter eggs from Ralph Breaks the Internet. Plus, director Guillermo del Toro shared an Alka-Seltzer commercial he starred in back in 1991, and one movie lover goes on a rant about the ramifications of toys coming to life in the real world.

First up, Disney points out a few sneaky Easter eggs in Ralph Breaks the Internet that reference other movies from Walt Disney Animation. For example, a few nods to Big Hero 6 and Zootopia can be spotted in Mr. Litwak’s office, and the streets of Slaughter Race are literally littered with references to other movies.

Yes this is an OLD Alka-Seltzer commercial (1991) that my company did the make up FX for and I starred in (no beard, 200 pounds lighter) but I did not direct it. https://t.co/bHBiGMqZiK — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 4, 2019

Next up, Guillermo del Toro shared an old Alka-Seltzer commercial in which he not only starred (without a beard), but he also did the make-up effects for. These are the kind of things the internet was invented for, and it makes us wish Guillermo del Toro would do new commercials every now and then just to spice things up.

Finally, the latest edition of Vulture’s Mad About It focuses on the living toys of movies like Toy Story and The LEGO Movie. While it might be nice that these toys teach us lessons about acceptance and individuality, if you think about it, these toys are living a horrifying life where their sentience is ignored and humans might as well be their gods.