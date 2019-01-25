The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, some important questions are asked about M. Night Shyamalan‘s Glass that might make you rethink the logic of the movie. Plus, find out the differences between Stephen King’s Pet Sematary and the film adaptation from 1989, and watch every single roar, grunt and growl Chewbacca gives in the original Star Wars trilogy.

If you can handle their Australian energy, wisecracks and whatnot, Mr. Sunday Movies spends 11 minutes asking questions about Glass, revealing six big problems with the M. Night Shyamalan movie. Some of these you might have your own reasoning to explain away any issues, but there are some interesting observations and questions brought up here.

Next up, with a new adaptation of Pet Sematary on the way, the folks at CineFix wanted to take a look back at the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel to see how they compare to each other. Since Stephen King wrote the screenplay, it’s pretty loyal to the book, but one key difference is the distinct lack of sex in the movie. But that’s not all, and you can find out more in the full video.

Finally, in a new edition of Star Wars by the Numbers, check out every single time Chewbacca roared, grunted and growled in the original Star Wars trilogy. It’s only six minutes long, which makes us think that Chewbacca needs to get some more lines in Star Wars Episode 9 to make up for it.