The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as a professional surfer breaks down the accuracy of surfing scenes in movies like Point Break and Blue Crush. Plus, Patrick (H) Willem delivers a surprising video essay naming Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again as possibly the best sequel ever (though there is a qualifier), and Theme Park History takes a look back at the Batman & Robin: The Chiller roller coaster that stuck around for 10 years.

First up, professional surfer Kanoa Igarashi was brought in by Vanity Fair to break down surfing scenes in movies like Blue Crush, Point Break, Lords of Dogtown and Surf’s Up in order to determine whether the stunts are believable and if their representation of surfing is accurate. He also explains some surfing terminology and details you probably don’t know.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems might be going a little stir crazy, because he got drunk while watching Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again, and made the genuine proclamation that it might be the best sequel ever. However, he qualifies that by meaning a part two that vastly improves upon the quality of the original movie that precedes it. The video essay makes quite the argument, and there’s a drinking game attached to it as well. Enjoy!