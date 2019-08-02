The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Once Upon a Time in Hollywood edition, run through a video that points out the various connections the movie has to other Quentin Tarantino movies. Plus, watch as Leonardo DiCaprio helps the director break down his character of Rick Dalton from the movie, and learn about stunt coordinator and Death Proof star Zoë Bell and the work she did on the set of Tarantino’s latest film.

First up, ScreenCrush breaks down the Quentin Tarantino cinematic universe, or rather, the three different universes that he created within his various films. Plus, they also show how Once Upon a Time in Hollywood connects to the previous movies he’s directed, the movies within those movies and the various characters within each of those movies.

Next up, for Vanity Fair, director Quentin Tarantino and star Leonardo DiCaprio break down the main character of Rick Dalton. With examples from the past including 1960s Hollywood leading men like Edd Byrnes and George Maharis, these two paint a portrait of this character and what he represents within this film and the very specific time in which we observe his life.

Finally, in the latest edition Magic Hour at The Hollywood Reporter, stunt woman Zoë Belltalks about working with Quentin Tarantino as a stunt coordinator and literally making the jump in front of the camera as an actress in his movies Death Proof and now Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is a long way from her early work on the 90s series Xena: Warrior Princess.