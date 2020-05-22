The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what the motion capture performances looked like behind the scenes of movies like Beauty and the Beast, the Shape of Water, Call of the Wild, and more. Plus, watch a gag reel of some movie mistakes from the set of Netflix’s new comedy The Wrong Missy, and listen as Scoob! and The Willoughbys star Will Forte improvises some voices for cartoon characters he’s seeing for the first time.

First up, as visual effects technology keeps improving, so does motion capture technology that allows more authentic movement from characters that are totally computer generated. In this collection of behind the scenes footage from Insider, see what motion capture characters looked like in movies like Call of the Wild, the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast, The Shape of Water, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Next up, even though The Wrong Missy isn’t one of the better comedies David Spade has starred in, Lauren Lapkus gives it everything she’s got in an obnoxious, over-the-top performance. In fact, her improvisational skills are the reason this gag reel from Netflix featuring a bunch of outtakes from the movie is so hilarious. In fact, it might even be funnier than the movie.

Finally, you can hear Will Forte in both the animated update of Scooby-Doo known as Scoob! and the animated Netflix movie The Willoughbys, not to mention playing Abraham Lincoln in both Clone High and The LEGO Movie. But here, Vanity Fair has him come up with voices of nine random cartoon characters on the spot. What does that hot dog cooking a hot dog sound like?